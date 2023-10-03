Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Demerger: A Forced $10-Billion Restructuring

A decade ago, Anil Agarwal embarked on a mega consolidation at his group's metals-to-crude India business under Vedanta Ltd. to drive valuations. He now plans to undo much of that—again to unlock value amid debt woes.

In 2012–13, Agarwal merged the iron-ore businesses Sesa and Sterlite, and consolidated the oil and gas unit—then Cairn India—as an arm of Vedanta. It further aligned some of its subsidiaries to simplify group structure and add value. The objective was to also eliminate cyclicality and improve diversification.

Now, its London-based parent Vedanta Resources is under strain and has bond repayments worth about $4 billion coming up. The group will have to refinance this debt given the lack of liquidity at the parent and the inability to use cash at various subsidiaries except through dividends.

Agarwal even attempted to delist Vedanta Ltd. in October 2020 but failed. Though the stock has since risen, it has tumbled by half to $10 billion since its April 2022 peak.

Ratings agencies have highlighted financial stress at Vedanta Resources. Standard and Poor's downgraded it to ‘CCC’ with a negative credit watch from ‘B-‘. Vedanta Resources' limited alternate sources of funding added to the downside risks; the payment of the January bond is highly likely, S&P said.

In August, Vedanta sold 4% of its Indian arm, partly to address the maturity of the $1-billion bond due in January 2024. But an estimated funding gap of $600 million remains, the rating agency said. Vedanta could look at further funds to redeem the bond depending on events such as the transfer of general reserves to retained earnings at Hindustan Zinc or further asset sales, the ratings agency said.