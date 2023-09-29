Vedanta To Split Into Six Listed Companies
Shareholders will get one share each of the five newly listed companies for every share held in Vedanta.
Vedanta Ltd. will split into six listed companies as billionaire Anil Agarwal-controlled metals-to-mining conglomerate looks to unlock value at a time it faces debt concerns.
The company will demerge businesses into aluminium, oil and gas, power and steel and metal companies, according to its exchange filing. The transaction is planned to be a simple vertical split, it said.
The shakeup will make structure simpler for the indebted resources group which has about $2 billion of bonds due to be redeemed next year. Moody’s Investors Service has lowered London-based parent Vedanta Resources’ rating deeper into junk. S&P Global Ratings had also revised the rating outlook to negative from stable to "reflect the heightened refinancing risk".
A cleaner structure makes raising capital easier, and allows investors to bet on individual businesses.
“This mean that if you have one share of Vedanta Ltd., you will have many shares of other companies and people will have an opportunity to invest in different areas,” Agarwal had said in a statement in August. “Some international companies want to invest in a particular area, they will get that opportunity.”