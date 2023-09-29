Vedanta To Split Into Six Listed Companies

Vedanta Ltd. will split into six listed companies as billionaire Anil Agarwal-controlled metals-to-mining conglomerate looks to unlock value at a time it faces debt concerns.

The company will demerge businesses into aluminium, oil and gas, power and steel and metal companies, according to its exchange filing. The transaction is planned to be a simple vertical split, it said.

Shareholders will get one share each of the five newly listed companies for every share held in Vedanta.