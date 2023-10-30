Anil Agarwal 'Invites Investors' As Alumina Refinery Expansion Begins

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal made an emotional appeal to Indian investors to join him in developing Odisha's Kalahandi district, which houses the group's alumina refinery.

The refinery, with a capacity of 2 million tonne per year, that began in 2007 faced opposition from local groups and NGOs that Agarwal claims were backed by the Church of England. In a long post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Agarwal described his journey in building infrastructure in the Naxal hit area and the opposition he faced.

"Not everyone wanted the project to succeed. We followed every regulation and every norm. But a group of NGOs, supported by the Church of England, were determined to disrupt the project. They influenced political parties to join them. The world doesn’t want India to become a producer. We spent our time battling vested interests instead of expanding the refinery," he wrote in the post.