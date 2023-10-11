Anant Goenka Appointed RPG Group Vice Chairperson
Goenka will continue to serve as the vice chairperson of Ceat and Zensar Technologies.
The RPG Group announced on Wednesday the appointment of Anant Goenka as the vice chairperson.
Apart from this role, Goenka will continue to serve as the vice chairperson of Ceat Ltd. and Zensar Technologies Ltd., the conglomerate said in a statement.
This move strengthens the leadership at the group headed by Harsh Goenka, ensuring stability and continuity in the long term for the group, it said.
Before being the vice chairperson of Ceat and Zensar Technologies, Anant Goenka led Ceat as the chief executive officer for 10 years, during which market capitalisation of the company grew significantly by over 20 times.
"It is an honour and a responsibility that I will cherish, and I hope to contribute towards the growth and competitiveness of our diverse businesses," Goenka said.
"This era is defined by rapidly evolving technology and I believe Anant has the requisite skills and business instincts to herald change and make a difference in the way we adapt to technologies, markets and consumers," Harsh Goenka said.
Last month, the group introduced a logistics management venture, Taabi Mobility Ltd., which provides a suite of specialised artificial intelligence and Internet of Things-enabled software-as-a-service solutions, with the objective of bringing down the cost of fuel and improving uptime.
RPG Group companies include KEC International Ltd., Ceat, Zensar Technologies, RPG Life Sciences Ltd., Harrisons Malayalam Ltd., Raychem RPG Ltd. and Spencer International Hotels Ltd.