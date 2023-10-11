Anant Goenka Appointed RPG Group Vice Chairperson

The RPG Group announced on Wednesday the appointment of Anant Goenka as the vice chairperson.

Apart from this role, Goenka will continue to serve as the vice chairperson of Ceat Ltd. and Zensar Technologies Ltd., the conglomerate said in a statement.

This move strengthens the leadership at the group headed by Harsh Goenka, ensuring stability and continuity in the long term for the group, it said.