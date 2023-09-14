RPG Group Introduces Taabi Mobility For Energy-Efficient, Sustainable Fleet Management

RPG Group has introduced a logistics management venture, Taabi Mobility Ltd., which provides a suite of specialised artificial intelligence and Internet of Things-enabled software-as-a-service solutions, with the objective of bringing down the cost of fuel and improving uptime.

Taabi’s sustainable SaaS platforms allow businesses to identify and rectify inefficiencies in their vehicle, fleet and logistics operations in real time, the RPG Group said. Taabi’s software offers integration with onboard sensors and diagnostics tools of assets, fetches real-time analytics and generates predictive insights using a proprietary AI model.

Taabi CEO Pali Tripathi said, “We are excited to launch this new business arm, which will allow us to tap into the growing demand for innovative fleet and logistics solutions. We help businesses establish a smart fleet to meet customer demands more reliably and build trust through goal-oriented commitment.”

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global fleet management software market is projected to grow from $23.67 billion in 2023 to $79.82 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of 19% for the period. With the growing needs of e-commerce and global trade, companies are looking to efficiently manage and optimise fleet operations. Integration of AI, advanced telematics, data-driven decision-making, and sustainability are some of the key trends in fleet management.

Taabi’s technology stack aims to make fleet management efficient and sustainable. According to the RPG Group, the platform maximises energy efficiency through real-time tracking, AI analytics, predictive vehicle diagnostics, advanced route guidance, advanced driver-assistance system, and video telematics. It provides data-driven insights on optimising fuel management for vehicles with internal combustion engines, electric vehicles, and energy-dependent logistics assets.

Taabi’s features have saved over 45,000 litres of fuel for various businesses, tracking over 1,200 instances of fuel pilferage, and improving uptime worth over 60,000 km, the company said.

The solutions employ proprietary AI/machine learning models and varied technologies for a range of functionalities, with applications in industries such as transportation, mining, telecommunications, and construction. Taabi’s SaaS platform includes modules for fuel management, control tower solutions, route optimisation, vehicle health monitoring, and driver behaviour analytics, which contribute to an eco-friendly logistics ecosystem.