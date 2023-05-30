‘An Absolute Privilege,’ TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan Says In Farewell Letter

"An absolute privilege." That’s how Rajesh Gopinathan has described his journey at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., as he relinquishes the helm and exits the company he joined fresh out of college.

"This week marks the culmination of my two-decade-long journey with TCS. I will step down from my role as CEO and MD on May 31, 2023," Gopinathan said in a letter to employees on Tuesday. "It has been an absolute privilege to lead our company in the last six years, which have been a period of tremendous growth and transformation for all of us."

BQ Prime has seen a copy of the letter.

On March 16, the information technology bellwether announced Gopinathan had resigned in a surprise move that was to become effective in September.

Krithi Krithivasan, president and global head of TCS’s BFSI vertical, was appointed as the CEO designate. He was to go through a transition with Gopinathan and then take over in the fiscal that started on April 1. However, on April 12, TCS announced that Krithivasan would take the helm on June 1—more than three months earlier than planned.