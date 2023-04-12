Krithi Krithivasan To Take Charge As TCS CEO Over Three Months Earlier

Krithi Krithivasan will take over as the chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. on June 1, over three months earlier than planned.

The transition is over, incumbent CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said at a press conference to announce the software services provider's fourth-quarter earnings. He will continue to remain with the IT major till Sept. 15—the previously announced date for Krithivasan's takeover as the CEO.

Krithivasan, president and global head of TCS’s BFSI vertical, was appointed as the CEO designate after Gopinathan resigned in a surprise move on March 16.

"My focus so far, over the years, has been on the BFSI side on the business. Now, I'm focusing on learning about the other verticals as well," Krithivasan said.