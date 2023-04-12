TCS Q4 Results: Revenue And Profit Meet Estimates

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.'s revenue and profit met estimates in the final quarter of 2022-23 amid a banking crisis in its largest market.

Revenue of India's largest IT services firm increased 1.6% over the previous quarter to Rs 59,162 crore in the three months ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 59,505 crore consensus estimate of analysts, tracked by Bloomberg.

TCS Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue up 1.6% at Rs 59,162 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 59,505 crore.

EBIT up 1.4% at Rs 14,488 crore, as compared to an estimate of Rs 14,896 crore.

EBIT margin at 24.48% vs 24.53%. Analysts had estimated it at 25.03%.

Net profit up 5.08% at Rs 11,436 crore, as compared to estimates of Rs 11,535 crore.

The company's full-year revenue rose 17.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,25,458 crore. In constant-currency terms, it was up 13.7%. Net profit for FY23 stood at Rs 42,147 crore, up 10% over the year-ago period.

Despite a banking crisis, TCS' total contract value, or new deal wins, rose to $10 billion in the March quarter on the back of the highest number of large deals. For the full year, the total contract value stood at $34.1 billion.

Krithi Krithivasan will take over as chief executive officer from June 1.

Shares of the IT bellwether rose 0.87% to Rs 3,242.10 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.39% higher at 60,392.77 points.