Rajesh Gopinathan Quits As TCS CEO, K Krithivasan Named Successor

Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., has tendered his resignation, effective Sept. 15.

"We wish to inform you that Mr. Rajesh Gopinathan has tendered his resignation, which will be effective from the close of business hours on September 15, 2023," TCS said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

K Krithivasan has been appointed as the CEO designate, effective March 16, the exchange filing stated further.

Gopinathan had taken the helm of India's largest IT services firm in February 2017. This was after his predecessor, N. Chandrasekaran, was apppointed the Tata Sons chairman.