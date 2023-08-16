GQG Partners Raises Exposure As Adani Power Promoters Sell Rs 8,708-Crore Stake

Adani Power Ltd.'s two promoter entities sold stake worth over Rs 8,700 crore, with GQG Partners acquiring nearly half of that, according to bulk deal data on Wednesday.

GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities bought 15.20 crore shares, or 3.94% stake, in two bulk deals at Rs 279.15 apiece from the Adani family for Rs 4,243.1 crore, according to BSE data on Wednesday. That's a 0.26% discount to Wednesday's closing price.

Promoter entities Worldwide Emerging Market Holding Ltd. and Afro Asia Trade and Investments Ltd. sold a combined 31.2 crore shares, or 8.1% stake, for Rs 8,707.5 crore in two separate bulk deals.

The identity of buyers of the remaining stake, worth more than Rs 4,460 crore, isn't known yet.