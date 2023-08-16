GQG Partners Raises Exposure As Adani Power Promoters Sell Rs 8,708-Crore Stake
GQG Partners acquired stake worth Rs 4,243 crore, raising its exposure to the billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled conglomerate.
Adani Power Ltd.'s two promoter entities sold stake worth over Rs 8,700 crore, with GQG Partners acquiring nearly half of that, according to bulk deal data on Wednesday.
GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities bought 15.20 crore shares, or 3.94% stake, in two bulk deals at Rs 279.15 apiece from the Adani family for Rs 4,243.1 crore, according to BSE data on Wednesday. That's a 0.26% discount to Wednesday's closing price.
Promoter entities Worldwide Emerging Market Holding Ltd. and Afro Asia Trade and Investments Ltd. sold a combined 31.2 crore shares, or 8.1% stake, for Rs 8,707.5 crore in two separate bulk deals.
The identity of buyers of the remaining stake, worth more than Rs 4,460 crore, isn't known yet.
GQG, an independent asset management firm, had first invested Rs 15,446 crore (about $1.9 billion) in Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd. on March 2.
The firm bought shares worth $400-500 million in Adani companies in the following months, through open market purchases and increased its stake in the group.
Shares of Adani Power declined 2.17% to close at Rs 279.9 per share on Wednesday, as compared with a 0.16% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.