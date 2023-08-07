Qatar Sovereign Wealth Fund Buys 2.7% Stake In Adani Green Energy For Rs 3,920 Crore
Infinite Trade and Investment, a promoter entity, sold 2.8% in Adani Green Energy.
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund's arm INQ Holding LLC bought a 2.7% stake for Rs 3,920 crore in Adani Green Energy Ltd. on Monday.
In a bulk deal, INQ Holding, a wholly owned subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority, bought 4.26 crore shares in the Adani Group company at Rs 920 apiece, according to BSE data.
Infinite Trade and Investment Ltd., a promoter entity in Adani Green Energy, sold 4.48 crore shares or 2.8% at Rs 920.43 apiece for Rs 4.131 crore.
The deal marks another investment into the green energy arm of the billionaire Gautam Adani-led group, a little over a month after GQG Partners and other investors acquired stakes in the company and group peer Adani Enterprises Ltd.
GQG had raised its stake in Adani Green from 3.50% to 6.32%, valued at $1.17 billion (Rs 9,600 crore) at the time.
Adani Green Energy had reported a 51% jump in profit for the quarter ended June. The company's first-quarter net profit rose to Rs 323 crore compared with Rs 214 crore in the same period last fiscal.
Shares of Adani Green Energy closed 4.61% lower at Rs 965.9 apiece on Monday compared to a 0.41% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime Brand.