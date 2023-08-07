Qatar Sovereign Wealth Fund Buys 2.7% Stake In Adani Green Energy For Rs 3,920 Crore

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund's arm INQ Holding LLC bought a 2.7% stake for Rs 3,920 crore in Adani Green Energy Ltd. on Monday.

In a bulk deal, INQ Holding, a wholly owned subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority, bought 4.26 crore shares in the Adani Group company at Rs 920 apiece, according to BSE data.

Infinite Trade and Investment Ltd., a promoter entity in Adani Green Energy, sold 4.48 crore shares or 2.8% at Rs 920.43 apiece for Rs 4.131 crore.

The deal marks another investment into the green energy arm of the billionaire Gautam Adani-led group, a little over a month after GQG Partners and other investors acquired stakes in the company and group peer Adani Enterprises Ltd.

GQG had raised its stake in Adani Green from 3.50% to 6.32%, valued at $1.17 billion (Rs 9,600 crore) at the time.