BQPrimeBusiness NewsQatar Sovereign Wealth Fund Buys 2.7% Stake In Adani Green Energy For Rs 3,920 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar Sovereign Wealth Fund Buys 2.7% Stake In Adani Green Energy For Rs 3,920 Crore

Infinite Trade and Investment, a promoter entity, sold 2.8% in Adani Green Energy.

07 Aug 2023, 7:43 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo:&nbsp;Adani Green Energy's Official Website)</p></div>
(Photo: Adani Green Energy's Official Website)

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund's arm INQ Holding LLC bought a 2.7% stake for Rs 3,920 crore in Adani Green Energy Ltd. on Monday.

In a bulk deal, INQ Holding, a wholly owned subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority, bought 4.26 crore shares in the Adani Group company at Rs 920 apiece, according to BSE data.

Infinite Trade and Investment Ltd., a promoter entity in Adani Green Energy, sold 4.48 crore shares or 2.8% at Rs 920.43 apiece for Rs 4.131 crore.

The deal marks another investment into the green energy arm of the billionaire Gautam Adani-led group, a little over a month after GQG Partners and other investors acquired stakes in the company and group peer Adani Enterprises Ltd.

GQG had raised its stake in Adani Green from 3.50% to 6.32%, valued at $1.17 billion (Rs 9,600 crore) at the time. 

Adani Green Energy had reported a 51% jump in profit for the quarter ended June. The company's first-quarter net profit rose to Rs 323 crore compared with Rs 214 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Shares of Adani Green Energy closed 4.61% lower at Rs 965.9 apiece on Monday compared to a 0.41% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime Brand.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT