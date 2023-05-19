Adani-Hindenburg Case: Regulatory Failure Cannot Be Ascertained Yet, Says Supreme Court Panel

The expert committee in the Adani-Hindenburg case has said that it currently cannot conclude that there was a regulatory failure by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The committee said the foreign portfolio investors in Adani Group stocks are compliant with SEBI's regulations.

According to the regulations, the ultimate beneficial owner needs to be declared by the FPIs to conform to the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The panel's report says that SEBI has been investigating the ownership of the 13 overseas entities since October 2020. The foundation of SEBI's suspicion, that led to investigations into the overseas entities' ownership, is that they have "opaque" structures because the ultimate chain of ownership above the 13 overseas entities is not clear.

However, the provision pertaining to opaque structures was done away with in 2018, which has led the market regulator to draw a blank in the investigations. “The securities markets regulator suspects wrongdoing but also finds compliance with various stipulations in the FPI Regulations,” said the report.