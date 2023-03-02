Adani-Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court Sets Up A Panel; KV Kamath, Nilekani Among Members

The Supreme Court directed market regulator SEBI to investigate the allegations raised in the public interest petitions in the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research matter. The regulator has been asked to conclude the investigation within two months and file an appraisal.

On Monday, the apex court also put together an independent committee led by Justice (retired) Abhay Manohar Sapre and asked it to give its suggestions in a sealed envelope within two months. Other members on the committee include OP Bhat, KV Kamath, Nandan Nilekani, Somsekhar Sundaresan, and retired Justice JP Devadhar.

"In order to protect Indian investors, we are of the view to constitute an expert committee".

The apex court has asked SEBI to ensure that all information is provided to the committee.

"The committee is at liberty to seek expert advice. It is requested to furnish its suggestions in a sealed cover within two months," the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.