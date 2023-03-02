Adani-Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court Sets Up A Panel; KV Kamath, Nilekani Among Members
The Supreme Court directs SEBI to investigate the allegations and submit its report within two months.
The Supreme Court directed market regulator SEBI to investigate the allegations raised in the public interest petitions in the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research matter. The regulator has been asked to conclude the investigation within two months and file an appraisal.
On Monday, the apex court also put together an independent committee led by Justice (retired) Abhay Manohar Sapre and asked it to give its suggestions in a sealed envelope within two months. Other members on the committee include OP Bhat, KV Kamath, Nandan Nilekani, Somsekhar Sundaresan, and retired Justice JP Devadhar.
"In order to protect Indian investors, we are of the view to constitute an expert committee".
The apex court has asked SEBI to ensure that all information is provided to the committee.
"The committee is at liberty to seek expert advice. It is requested to furnish its suggestions in a sealed cover within two months," the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.
The Adani-Hindenburg matter had reached the top court last month when two public interest litigation petitions were filed seeking a direction regarding allegations against the Adani Group. Soon after, another two petitions were filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur and Anamika Jaiswal, and all four petitions were clubbed together.
The Supreme Court had previously voiced for investors when it was revealed that the Adani Group's investors had lost a total of Rs 10 lakh crore after short-seller firm Hindenburg had made its report public.
In its response to the court, the Securities and Exchange Board of India argued that India's existing regulatory structure is to guarantee the health and growth of the securities markets while also protecting investors' rights.
It had emphasised the robustness of the Indian market, saying that this is an isolated incident involving a single group of companies that has had no systemic or market-wide effects that would necessitate a review of the existing regulatory structure.