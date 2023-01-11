Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Russian War Won’t Become WWIII

Russian troops have not taken control of Soledar despite their claims that the town in the Donetsk region has fallen, analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said in a report. Even if Soledar were to be captured, that would not portend an immediate encirclement of Bakhmut, the nearby strategically important city, they added. Russia struck Kharkiv city late Tuesday, hitting a pyrotechnics warehouse, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.