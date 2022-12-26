Ukraine Latest: Russia’s UN Seat Challenged; Air Base Attacked

Russia’s military shelled areas including the Sumy and Kharkiv regions in the country’s northeast, and the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to the south. A strike in the Sumy region on Monday damaged a hospital and killed a child, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Twitter. Following an attack that killed more than 10 people over the weekend in Kherson, the government advised civilians to leave the city and the region because of the constant bombardment. Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near 16 settlements in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to the General Staff.