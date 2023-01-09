Ukraine Latest: Reinforcements to Be Sent to Front-Line Towns
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine is sending reinforcements to defend two front-line towns in the Donetsk region that he said have seen among the bloodiest fighting since Russia’s invasion.
(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine is sending reinforcements to two front-line towns in the Donetsk region that he said have seen some of the bloodiest fighting since Russia’s invasion.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to squeeze Europe by weaponizing energy look to be fizzling as mild weather, a wider array of suppliers and efforts to reduce demand help. Gas reserves are still nearly full and prices tumbling to pre-war levels.
Ukraine said Russian troops had violated a 36-hour cease-fire declared by Russia over Orthodox Christmas that ended Saturday night.
(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)
Key Developments
- Putin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves Europe
- McCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next Year
- US Adds Offensive Weapons for Ukraine in $2.85 Billion Package
On the Ground
Russian troops carried out seven missile and 31 air strikes, as well as 73 shellings from multiple rocket launchers over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near 13 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the military said.
(All times CET)
Vessel That Ran Aground in Suez Canal Was Loaded With Ukrainian Grain (11:29 a.m.)
The ship that briefly ran aground in the Suez Canal earlier Monday was among the latest crop-export vessels that had departed Ukraine under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
The Glory had left Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port in late December, loaded with 65,970 tons of corn bound for China, according to the initiative’s shipping data. The ship has since been refloated and was being pulled by tugboats as of 10 a.m. local time.
Sweden Plans to Bring Back Civil Conscription (10:01 a.m.)
Sweden’s government plans to bring back civil conscription to shore up its defense capabilities, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told reporters.
The government will ask the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency to prepare education for people who would be asked to serve with municipal emergency services in the event of a military conflict. The plan aims at bolstering civil defenses while also providing an option for conscripts who are unwilling to undergo military training.
Power Demand Rises in Ukraine on Cold Weather (10 a.m.)
Power consumption in Ukraine is rising amid cold weather and increased demand from industry and businesses, forcing an expansion of limits on electricity consumption in all regions of the country, national grid operator Ukrnergo said on Telegram.
The energy supply situation in areas near the front line remains difficult after Russian forces shelled a power-generating facility in the country’s east overnight. The nation’s energy system remains unable to cover all electricity needs in full, according to the statement.
Zelenskiy Announces More Troops for Bakhmut, Soledar (9:30 p.m.)
Ukraine’s army is transferring additional units to defend Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk region against Russian forces, Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
The situation on the front line hasn’t significantly changed in the first week of the year and remains difficult, he said. Near Bakhmut, a front-line city that has been largely destroyed during months of fighting, Ukrainian forces are repelling Russian attacks, he said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.