Ukraine Latest: Fierce Battles Still Raging Around Soledar

Fierce fighting continues in Soledar as Russian attempts to capture the Donetsk Oblast town are failing, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on a video briefing. Russia is likely to increase efforts to capture the part of Zaporizhzhia region on the left bank of Dnipro River, said Ukrainian General Staff representative Oleksiy Hromov. Russian forces hit Zaporizhzhia with missiles overnight, damaging private buildings and infrastructure facilities. To the east, Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near 12 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including Bakhmut. Russia continues to shell Ukrainian border areas with artillery, including in the north-eastern Chernihiv and Sumy regions.