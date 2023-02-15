Ukraine Latest: EU Targets Russian Assets In New Sanctions Round

The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes remains high across Ukraine, the latter’s Military Staff said in its update early Wednesday. Russia is making further attempts to gain full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, while focusing its efforts on offensive operations on the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtar axes. The Institute for the Study of War said that Russian forces made marginal territorial gains near Bakhmut and continued ground attacks across the Donetsk region. The Russian army also unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions in the western Zaporizhzhia region while continuing to fortify positions in the area.