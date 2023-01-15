Ukraine Latest: 20 Dead After Russian Missile Strike on Dnipro

The death toll is at now at least 20 following Russia’s missile attack Saturday on a nine-story apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of the presidential office, said in Telegram. At least 73 people were injured, including children, and dozens are still believed to be buried under debris after much of the building was razed as part of Russia’s 10th mass missile strike since early October.