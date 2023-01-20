Ukraine Latest: Defense Ministers Meet to Discuss Tanks for Kyiv

Russian forces have been concentrating their main efforts on further offensives in Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, the Ukrainian general staff said in a post on Facebook. Over the past day, the Russian military conducted nine missile and 23 air strikes. Senior Kremlin officials continue holding high-level meetings with the Belarusian national leadership, the Institute for the Study of War said. A new Russian attack against Ukraine from Belarus in early 2023 seems less likely given current Russian military activity, although an attack from Belarus in late 2023 seems more plausible.