Ukraine Latest: Russian Economy Is Seen Shrinking 2.7% in 2023

Russian forces conducted limited counterattacks along the Kreminna-Svatove line in the east of the country and Ukrainian troops continued counteroffensive operations in the area, according to the latest report from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War. Russian forces also mounted further attacks around Bakhmut and near Avdiivka close to Donetsk, the institute said, adding that Ukrainian partisans continued to target Russian occupation authorities. Russia struck the city of Kherson on Friday, killing two people and damaging residences and critical infrastructure, the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office said on Telegram.