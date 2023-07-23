Looking For A Job? Head to Twitter As It Launches Job Listings For Verified Organisations
Twitter's new job listings feature allows verified organisations to post job listings to their profiles.
Twitter announced on Sunday that it has rolled out a new feature that will allow verified organisations to post job listings to their profiles. The feature will however be available for users in the United States of America. Users can try it out on the Workweek's Twitter page
NEWS: Job listings on companies' Twitter profiles are going live! Try it out at @workweekinc's page— T(w)itter Daily News î¨ (@TitterDaily) July 23, 2023
(note: for now it may only be available for users in the US) pic.twitter.com/k5o1sefAUp
How does it work?
Once a job listing has been imported, it will be displayed in a dedicated section on the organisation's Twitter profile. For job seekers, the feature can make it easier to find the right jobs. It can also help them to learn more about the organisations that they are interested in working for.
Twitter says that the new feature is designed to make it easier for organisations to find qualified candidates and for job seekers to find the right opportunities. For organisations, it can also help them to save time and money by automating the job posting process. The company also hopes that the feature will help to attract more users to Twitter.
The Verified Organizations subscription includes:— Twitter Verified (@verified) July 18, 2023
- Organic reach with 2x more engagement for your organization and affiliates
- Premium support with 30 minute average response times
- Affiliate badges to let your customers know who speaks on your behalf
- Impersonation defense
The feature was tested with a small group of users, will allow organizations to import their job listings from a variety of sources, including applicant tracking systems (ATS) and XML feeds. Twitter says that it plans to roll out the feature to all verified organisations in the coming weeks.