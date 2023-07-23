BQPrimeWorldLooking For A Job? Head to Twitter As It Launches Job Listings For Verified Organisations
Looking For A Job? Head to Twitter As It Launches Job Listings For Verified Organisations

Twitter's new job listings feature allows verified organisations to post job listings to their profiles.

23 Jul 2023, 7:06 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Looking For A Job? Head to Twitter As It Launches Job Listings For Verified Organisations

Twitter announced on Sunday that it has rolled out a new feature that will allow verified organisations to post job listings to their profiles. The feature will however be available for users in the United States of America. Users can try it out on the Workweek's Twitter page

How does it work?

Once a job listing has been imported, it will be displayed in a dedicated section on the organisation's Twitter profile. For job seekers, the feature can make it easier to find the right jobs. It can also help them to learn more about the organisations that they are interested in working for.

Twitter says that the new feature is designed to make it easier for organisations to find qualified candidates and for job seekers to find the right opportunities. For organisations, it can also help them to save time and money by automating the job posting process. The company also hopes that the feature will help to attract more users to Twitter.

The feature was tested with a small group of users, will allow organizations to import their job listings from a variety of sources, including applicant tracking systems (ATS) and XML feeds. Twitter says that it plans to roll out the feature to all verified organisations in the coming weeks.

