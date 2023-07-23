Looking For A Job? Head to Twitter As It Launches Job Listings For Verified Organisations

Once a job listing has been imported, it will be displayed in a dedicated section on the organisation's Twitter profile. For job seekers, the feature can make it easier to find the right jobs. It can also help them to learn more about the organisations that they are interested in working for.

Twitter says that the new feature is designed to make it easier for organisations to find qualified candidates and for job seekers to find the right opportunities. For organisations, it can also help them to save time and money by automating the job posting process. The company also hopes that the feature will help to attract more users to Twitter.