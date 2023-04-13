Putin Approved Arrest Of U.S. Reporter On Spying Charges

Parliament this week rushed through a sharp toughening of penalties for those who seek to avoid military service. The changes create a new online system to deliver call-up notices and ban those who ignore them from leaving the country, closing loopholes many had used to avoid the draft. The measure, expected to be signed into law soon by Putin, has fueled fears a new mobilization may come later this year. The Kremlin says there are currently no such plans. Last year’s call-up of 300,000 reservists triggered the exodus of as many as a million Russians.