Cameron, China And Confucius. It's Complicated

In the US, the number of Confucius Institutes has dropped to fewer than five from more than 100. They were squeezed out after Congress passed laws that effectively forced universities to choose between hosting one of the centers or continuing to receive US government funding. Yet a bipartisan committee found no evidence of espionage, intellectual property theft or any other illegal activity by the Confucius Institutes, according to an October report by the Government Accountability Office. The FBI also said it hadn’t found enough evidence of malign influence to prioritize the institutes as a national security concern. While the programs have been linked to some abuses, and China academics remain divided on the subject, there are reasons to think Britain made the better decision here.