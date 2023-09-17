Climate Hacks Are What The World Needs Now

In Indonesia, for example, more than 200 gigawatts of rooftop potential has been mapped on the buildings of Java and Sumatra alone, which would be more than enough for the nation. But I know from my conversations with people at the Indonesia Solar Energy Association that the country has fewer than 1,000 solar companies. Neighboring Australia, with one-tenth of Indonesia’s population, has 10 times the number of solar companies. In all of Africa, meanwhile, there are only half a dozen training organizations for the solar industry, which needs to serve a billion people.