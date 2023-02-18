China’s Alleged Election Meddling Creates Problem For Trudeau

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said China has been attempting to interfere in Canada’s democracy for years, but Canadians can have "total confidence" in the integrity of its election results.

Trudeau was responding to a Globe and Mail report that said Canada’s intelligence agency has evidence China employed "a sophisticated strategy" to try to disrupt the country’s federal election in 2021.

The newspaper reported that Chinese diplomats worked through proxies to persuade Chinese-Canadians to vote against certain Conservative Party candidates. Chinese officials expressed a preference to see Trudeau’s Liberal Party win a minority government, according to the intelligence reports.

That’s exactly what happened in the September 2021 election, which Trudeau called hoping to turn the success of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign into a parliamentary majority. The Liberals won 160 seats, 10 short of majority rule.

Trudeau, speaking to reporters Friday afternoon in Ottawa, said he has acknowledged before that "China is trying to interfere in our democracy, in the processes in our country, including during our elections."

"This is not a new phenomenon, and this is something that countries around the world have been grappling with for a long time, and Canada is no exception," he said.

Canada had a non-partisan panel of civil servants that was regularly briefed by security services during the 2019 and 2021 elections and was tasked with ensuring foreign actors didn’t affect the outcome, the prime minister said.

"Canadians can have total confidence that the outcomes of the 2019 and ’21 elections were determined by Canadians, and Canadians alone, at the voting booth," he said.

Included in the classified reports is the revelation that China’s former consul general in Vancouver boasted in 2021 about how she helped defeat two Conservative MPs, the Globe said.