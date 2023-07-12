List Of The Best And Worst Countries For Expats In 2023, Check India's Rank
The Expat Insider 2023 report is a survey of life abroad, based on the experiences of over 12,000 expats from 171 countries.
InterNations, which is one of the largest international community group for people who live and work abroad offering global networking opportunities, local events, and expat-relevant information shared the results of its latest 2023 edition of a survey called Expat Insider.
The Expat Insider 2023 report is a comprehensive survey of life abroad, based on the experiences of over 12,000 expats from 171 countries. According to the survey, Mexico is the best country in the world for expats while Kuwait is the worst country in the world for expats. India ranked 36th out of 53 countries in the Expat Insider 2023 report. This is a slight improvement from its ranking of 37th in 2022.
Expat Insider Survey: Best and Worst countries
Here are the top 10 best countries for expats in 2023, according to the Expat Insider survey:
Mexico
Spain
Panama
Malaysia
Taiwan
Thailand
Costa Rica
Philippines
Bahrain
Portugal
And here are the bottom 10 worst countries for expats in 2023:
Kuwait
Norway
Türkiye
South Korea
Germany
South Africa
Italy
Malta
New Zealand
Japan
Here are some of the key findings of the Expat Insider 2023 report:
Mexico is the best country in the world for expats, followed by Spain and Portugal.
The top three countries for quality of life are Mexico, Portugal, and Spain.
The top three countries for ease of settling in are Mexico, Portugal, and Indonesia.
The top three countries for working abroad are Mexico, Portugal, and Taiwan.
The top three countries for personal finance are Mexico, Portugal, and Spain.
The top three countries for expat essentials are Mexico, Portugal, and Spain.
Where does India Stand in The Expat Insider 2023 report?
Here's India's report card in The Expat Insider 2023 report:
India scored particularly well in the Working Abroad index, ranking 12th overall. Expats in India were happy with their work-life balance, their career prospects, and the overall work environment.
However, India scored lower in the Quality of Life index, ranking 48th overall. Expats in India were less satisfied with the healthcare system, the cost of living, and the availability of leisure activities.
India also scored lower in the Ease of Settling In index, ranking 45th overall. Expats in India found it difficult to adjust to the language barrier, the bureaucracy, and the cultural differences.
Overall, India is a mixed bag for expats. There are some positive aspects, such as the good work-life balance and the friendly locals. However, there are also some negative aspects, such as the poor healthcare system and the high cost of living.
What is the Expat Insider 2023 report?
The Expat Insider 2023 report is a comprehensive survey of life abroad, based on the experiences of over 12,000 expats from 171 countries. The report ranks 53 countries in five key areas:
Quality of Life: This index measures factors such as the healthcare system, the cost of living, the availability of leisure activities, and the overall satisfaction with life.
Ease of Settling In: This index measures how easy it is for expats to adjust to their new country, including factors such as the language barrier, the bureaucracy, and the friendliness of the locals.
Working Abroad: This index measures how satisfied expats are with their work-life balance, their career prospects, and the overall work environment.
Personal Finance: This index measures how satisfied expats are with their financial situation, including factors such as their salary, their cost of living, and their ability to save money.
Expat Essentials: This index measures factors such as the availability of international schools, the quality of healthcare, and the digital infrastructure.