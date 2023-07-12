List Of The Best And Worst Countries For Expats In 2023, Check India's Rank

InterNations, which is one of the largest international community group for people who live and work abroad offering global networking opportunities, local events, and expat-relevant information shared the results of its latest 2023 edition of a survey called Expat Insider.

The Expat Insider 2023 report is a comprehensive survey of life abroad, based on the experiences of over 12,000 expats from 171 countries. According to the survey, Mexico is the best country in the world for expats while Kuwait is the worst country in the world for expats. India ranked 36th out of 53 countries in the Expat Insider 2023 report. This is a slight improvement from its ranking of 37th in 2022.