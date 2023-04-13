A Runner’s Murder In Kenya Opens A Window Into Violence Against Women

Wamungu says that he helped Kabuu rise to the top of the sport during their time together and that tensions began after others took an interest in her career. He declined to say if he had ever been violent with Kabuu. “I cannot say yes or no,” he says. “In Kenya, violence is common. We have a lot of divorces—that is normal, provided you do not kill anybody.” He says he will respect whatever verdict the court hands down. A pre-trial hearing in the case is scheduled for May 26.