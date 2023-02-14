Why Warren Buffett Should Love Robinhood

Airbnb Inc. is a notable exception to travel industry debt woes. It reported $58.5 million of interest income in the third quarter on its $14.4 billion cash and securities pile, which includes almost $5 billion of customer cash that’s paid to hosts only once guests check in. That’s far in excess of the $5.6 million quarterly interest expense, and equates to almost 5% of pretax profit. (The company reports fourth-quarter results Tuesday after the market close.) It’s worth remembering Airbnb guests can usually opt to pay only 50% of the total upfront and thus retain more of their cash until the time of the booking.