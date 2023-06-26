Putin's Biggest Mistakes in the Wagner Uprising

It’s in that role that Prigozhin threw another Molotov cocktail into Putin’s story. In the barrage of Telegram videos he posted in the run-up to his seizure of Rostov, the Wagner boss casually and profanely wrecked the entire propaganda narrative Putin has been selling to his population. In that topsy-turvy reality, remember, Russia is not the aggressor but the victim, defending itself against Nazi Satanists in Ukraine and their NATO puppet masters in the West. In fact, Prigozhin said, that storyline is total bunk, and the “so-called special operation was launched for completely different reasons,” mainly pillaging. Since then, he added, it’s turned into a “monstrous shame show” run by “mentally ill scum.”