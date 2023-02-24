Ramaswamy's 2024 Presidential Bid Exposes the Anti-ESG Fallacy

Last September, Strive sent an open letter to Chevron Corp. — its second biggest holding — accusing it of caving to the wokesters by diverting a little money to decarbonization ventures better spent on, you know, DRLL-ing. In doing so, Strive displayed an ignorance of the sector’s recent history: After the excesses of the shale boom, the ESG mantra of restraint on oil and gas production aligns better with financial returns and investor preferences. Chevron just announced a $75 billion buyback program and all the majors, despite raising spending this year, are sticking with the playbook of discipline and big payouts. Indeed, you could have just owned Chevron and Exxon Mobil Corp., which exemplify this, and have earned almost 4 percentage points more than DRLL so far with no management fee. Maybe you could even sell that; ticker: OBVI.