Apple’s Futuristic Vision Failed to Save the Pac-12

Yet as impressive as those numbers were in 2011, more recent deals eclipsed them. Last year, the Big Ten Conference agreed to a seven-year, $7.7 billion deal with Fox Corp., Paramount Global’s CBS, and Comcast Corp.’s NBC, that will initially pay around $60 million for each school; at the end of the deal, distributions will be around $100 million. Notably, the deal also includes rights to stream games. Though the value of that streaming wasn’t broken out in deal details, it’s critical to the networks buying the broadcast and cable rights. Currently, more than 70% of US households already use streaming services like YouTube, and the numbers are growing as cord-cutting accelerates. For example, ESPN (which was not part of the Big Ten deal) has lost around one-quarter of its subscribers, roughly 25 million households, over the last decade.