World Science Day For Peace and Development 2023: Date, Theme, History And Significance

The idea for World Science Day for Peace and Development emerged from the 1999 World Conference on Science in Budapest, Hungary. The conference brought together scientists, policy-makers, and other stakeholders to discuss the role of science in promoting peace and sustainable development.

A key outcome of the conference was the Declaration on Science and the Use of Scientific Knowledge, which emphasised the importance of science for meeting the challenges of the 21st century.

In 2001, UNESCO adopted a resolution to establish WSD as an annual event. The resolution recognised the importance of science for peace and sustainable development and called for increased public awareness of the role of science in society.