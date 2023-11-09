World Science Day For Peace and Development 2023: Date, Theme, History And Significance
Know how the World Science Day for Peace and Development 2023 highlights the crucial role of science in society.
World Science Day for Peace and Development is observed every year on November 10, 2023. It highlights the important role of science in society and also emphasises the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives.
World Science Day for Peace and Development 2023: Theme
The theme for World Science Day for Peace and Development 2023 is "Building Trust In Science".
The role of science in shaping our collective future can only be fulfilled when there is trust in science. It is trust in science that fuels the development and application of evidence-based solutions to our world’s multifaceted challenges.
World Science Day for Peace and Development 2023: History
The idea for World Science Day for Peace and Development emerged from the 1999 World Conference on Science in Budapest, Hungary. The conference brought together scientists, policy-makers, and other stakeholders to discuss the role of science in promoting peace and sustainable development.
A key outcome of the conference was the Declaration on Science and the Use of Scientific Knowledge, which emphasised the importance of science for meeting the challenges of the 21st century.
In 2001, UNESCO adopted a resolution to establish WSD as an annual event. The resolution recognised the importance of science for peace and sustainable development and called for increased public awareness of the role of science in society.
World Science Day for Peace and Development 2023: Significance
World Science Day for Peace and Development is significant because it aims to ensure that citizens are kept informed of developments in science. It serves as a reminder of the impact science has on our daily lives. It urges us to engage with scientific advancements and foster a deeper understanding of our planet's delicate ecosystem.
This day empowers individuals from all walks of life, from government officials to school pupils, to unite in their appreciation of science and its potential to shape a brighter future.