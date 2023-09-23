World Rivers Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate
World Rivers Day is a day to celebrate our waterways and to increase public awareness about conserving our water resources.
The World Rivers Day 2023 is annually celebrated on the fourth Sunday of every September. This year, it will celebrated on September 24, 2023. In 2022, several million people celebrated 100 countries celebrated the many values of our waterways.
World Rivers Day 2023: Theme
The 2023 theme for World Rivers Day is once again "waterways in our communities." It lays an emphasis on protecting rivers that remain in a healthy state, while also striving to restore those that have been damaged in past.
World Rivers Day is nearly here. From Australia to Nepal, Kenya to the Philippines and points in between, millions of people are celebrating World Rivers Day. Join an event near you to celebrate the arteries of our planet. #worldriversday— River World (@oneriverworld) September 19, 2023
Event list: https://t.co/aukv49f73r pic.twitter.com/JxXKWKi26P
World Rivers Day 2023: History
According to World Rivers Day, in 2005, the United Nations initiated the Water for Life Decade, aiming to heighten awareness about the importance of conserving our water resources. This global celebration was inspired by the success of British Waterways Rivers Day, a concept conceived and championed by Mark Angelo in western Canada since 1980. The UN agencies saw World Rivers Day as an apt extension of the Water for Life Decade's objectives, leading to its endorsement. Now this inaugural celebration in 2005 resonated widely, with festivities spanning numerous countries.
World Rivers Day is less than two weeks away! Join millions of people in hundreds of countries across 6 continents and celebrate our precious rivers on Sunday, September 24. Read more here https://t.co/79f5wQdQcX pic.twitter.com/0y6gy2G0VZ— River World (@oneriverworld) September 11, 2023
World Rivers Day 2023: Significance
World Rivers Day is significance as it highlights the many values of our rivers, strives to increase public awareness, and encourages the improved stewardship of all rivers around the world. Rivers in virtually every country face an array of threats, and only through our active involvement can we ensure their health in the years ahead.
World Rivers Day is Sunday, September 24! Choose an event and celebrate the waterway in your community.https://t.co/r5hJioXtiM pic.twitter.com/Vo4fLLWBzW— River World (@oneriverworld) September 6, 2023
World Rivers Day 2023: How To Celebrate
Here are many ways to celebrate World Rivers Day
Attend an event. There are many events held around the world on World Rivers Day, such as river cleanups, educational workshops, and festivals.
Learn more about rivers. Take some time to learn more about the rivers in your area. What are their names? Where do they start and end?
Take action to protect rivers. There are many things you can do to help protect rivers, such as reducing your water consumption, planting trees along riverbanks, and avoiding using pesticides and herbicides.