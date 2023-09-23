World Rivers Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

According to World Rivers Day, in 2005, the United Nations initiated the Water for Life Decade, aiming to heighten awareness about the importance of conserving our water resources. This global celebration was inspired by the success of British Waterways Rivers Day, a concept conceived and championed by Mark Angelo in western Canada since 1980. The UN agencies saw World Rivers Day as an apt extension of the Water for Life Decade's objectives, leading to its endorsement. Now this inaugural celebration in 2005 resonated widely, with festivities spanning numerous countries.