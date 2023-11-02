World Jellyfish Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And Facts

World Jellyfish Day stemmed from enthusiastic marine biologists to put a spotlight on these creatures. Jellyfish have been swimming in our oceans for over 500 million years, making them one of the oldest living creatures on Earth.

Despite this, their understanding among the general populace remained superficial for a long time, often confined to their stinging nature or their beauty. World Jellyfish Day was introduced reportedly in the year 2014 to shed light on the more profound aspects of these creatures.