World Breastfeeding Week 2023: Date, Theme, History, And Significance Of The Week

World Breastfeeding Week is held in the first week of August every year.

According to World Health Organization, breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival and yet currently, fewer than half of infants under 6 months old are exclusively breastfed.

World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) campaign is supported by WHO, UNICEF and many Ministries of Health and civil society partners.

In 2018, a World Health Assembly resolution endorsed World Breastfeeding Week as an important health promotion strategy, according to the information on the WHO website.