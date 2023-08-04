Who Was Altina Schinasi, The Woman Behind The Iconic Cat-Eye Frames

This sculpted artist was born on August 4, 1907, to immigrant parents in Manhattan, New York. After graduating high school, Altina moved to Paris to study painting which ignited her interest in the field of arts.

Later, she moved back to the States and art at The Art Students League in New York. She began her career as a window dresser for multiple stores on Fifth Avenue.

This provided her the opportunity to learn from renowned artists such as Salvador Dalí and George Grosz whom she admired.