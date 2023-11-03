When Is Diwali 2023? Check 5-Day Diwali Calendar, Significance And Other Details

One of the most well-known stories associated with Diwali is the return of Lord Rama to his kingdom of Ayodhya, after 14 years of exile and his victory over the demon king Ravana. The people of Ayodhya lit lamps to welcome their prince back to the kingdom.

Another legend mentions the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura, representing the victory of good over evil. This day is Naraka Chaturdashi.

In another interpretation, especially prominent in South India, the festival is linked to the Mahabharata. It commemorates the day the Pandavas returned from their 12-year-long exile.

For Jains, Diwali marks the anniversary of Lord Mahavira's attainment of nirvana. Sikhs observe it to celebrate the release of Guru Hargobind Ji from imprisonment.