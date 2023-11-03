When Is Diwali 2023? Check 5-Day Diwali Calendar, Significance And Other Details
Diwali also known as the Festival of Lights is a 5-day celebration. Here's all about Diwali 2023
Diwali, also known as the 'Festival of Lights' is right around the corner. It is one of the most anticipated and widely celebrated festivals in India. This year, Deepavali starts on November 10 with Dhanteras.
Diwali 2023 Calendar: 5 Days of Diwali
Here are the 5 days of Diwali according to Drik panchang:
Friday, November 10, 2023: Dhanteras aka Dhanatrayodashi
Saturday, November 11, 2023: Choti Diwali, Kali Chaudas
Sunday, November 12, 2023: Diwali, Laxmi Pujan, Narak Chaturdashi
Tuesday, November 14, 2023: Govardhan Puja, Balipratipada
Wednesday, November 15, 2023: Bhai Dooj
Diwali Significance
Diwali is a celebration of the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. The lighting of lamps and candles all over homes and streets symbolises the elimination of darkness and the triumph of hope over despair.
Diwali is also associated with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. It's believed that she visits homes on this night and those homes which are clean and lit up are blessed with prosperity. This day is Laxmi Pujan.
Diwali Mythology and Stories
One of the most well-known stories associated with Diwali is the return of Lord Rama to his kingdom of Ayodhya, after 14 years of exile and his victory over the demon king Ravana. The people of Ayodhya lit lamps to welcome their prince back to the kingdom.
Another legend mentions the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura, representing the victory of good over evil. This day is Naraka Chaturdashi.
In another interpretation, especially prominent in South India, the festival is linked to the Mahabharata. It commemorates the day the Pandavas returned from their 12-year-long exile.
For Jains, Diwali marks the anniversary of Lord Mahavira's attainment of nirvana. Sikhs observe it to celebrate the release of Guru Hargobind Ji from imprisonment.
Diwali Celebrations
Weeks before Diwali, families engage in thorough house cleaning, symbolic of purifying one's environment and life. Markets are abuzz with people shopping for new clothes, decorations, gifts and firecrackers.
During Diwali, the entrances of homes are decorated with rangoli. Traditionally made by the women of the house, these designs are believed to bring good luck.
In the evening, diyas are lit. These are usually filled with oil or ghee. In recent years, electric lights and candles have also become popular which are visible.
Families conduct prayers, sing devotional songs, and make offerings. They prepare traditional dishes and sweets like gulab jamun, kaju katli, besan laddoo and "faral".
Children and adults burn firecrackers with friends and family. Exchanging gifts between family members, friends or business associates is common in Diwali.