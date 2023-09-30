What To Watch On Netflix In October 2023? Check List Of New Movies And Web Series

Streaming giant Netflix has released the list of new shows and movies coming to the platform in the upcoming month of October 2023.

One of the most awaited movie that will release in October is Vishal Bhardwaj's spy thriller film 'Khufiya' starring Tabu.

'Kaala Paani', a survival drama series that marks filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s return to acting, will also premiere on Netflix in October.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer romantic drama 'Kushi' will release on this OTT platform next month.

Take a look at everything that is coming to Netflix in October 2023.