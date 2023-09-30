What To Watch On Netflix In October 2023? Check List Of New Movies And Web Series
From Tabu starrer Khufiya to Beckham, a four-part documentary series, check out the upcoming new shows and movies.
Streaming giant Netflix has released the list of new shows and movies coming to the platform in the upcoming month of October 2023.
One of the most awaited movie that will release in October is Vishal Bhardwaj's spy thriller film 'Khufiya' starring Tabu.
'Kaala Paani', a survival drama series that marks filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s return to acting, will also premiere on Netflix in October.
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer romantic drama 'Kushi' will release on this OTT platform next month.
Take a look at everything that is coming to Netflix in October 2023.
Netflix New Releases October 2023
Khufiya
Celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya' will make its debut on Netflix on October 5, the streamer announced earlier in September. Produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie will feature his frequent collaborator Tabu as well as actors Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon.
'Khufiya' is inspired by true events and based on the popular espionage novel 'Escape to Nowhere' by Amar Bhushan. Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula have adapted the book for the screen.
The film presents the story of Krishna Mehra, a R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defence secrets, while she is grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover.
Yahan hathiyaar ke roop hain alag, aur jung hai khufiya. In a world of spies, the traitor must be brought to light.#Khufiya, streaming from Oct 5, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/bMOwzU2QpJ— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 18, 2023
Kaala Paani
Set in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the series is described as a “a grounded story about the fight for survival and questions audiences on how far they would go to survive”, a press release stated.
The cast also includes Mona Singh, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Vikas Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar and Poornima Indrajith.
“Kaala Paani” marks the second collaboration between Netflix and Posham Pa Pictures after the 2022 film “Jaadugar”.
Gowariker, who as an actor starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in television series “Circus” as well as movies “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa” and “Chamatkar”, said he is excited to be a part of the OTT project.
Release Date: October 18.
Can you hear the islands calling you? ð— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 20, 2023
Get ready to dive into the mysteries of #KaalaPaani, premieres 18th October only on Netflix.#KaalaPaaniOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/Y7lFnrkppT
Kushi
The Telugu-language film is directed by “Majili” helmer Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Netflix shared the digital premiere date of the film on (formerly Twitter).
'#Kushi is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on 1st October,' the streamer posted on its Netflix India South page.
The film marks the second collaboration between Prabhu and Deverakonda after the 2018 Telugu biographical drama “Mahanati”, based on the life of actor Savitri.
Oct 1st na manalni kushi cheyyadaaniki Aradhya and Viplav vacchesthunnaru. #Kushi, streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi from Oct 1st. #KushiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/paYbJzCdgc— Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) September 27, 2023
Netflix India has not revealed the October lineup yet but here's the list of everything that will release on the streaming platform in the United States.
New Web Series On Netflix:
Everything Now - October 5
Lupin: Part 3 - October 5
Strong Girl Nam-soon - October 7
The Fall of the House of Usher - October 12
I Woke Up A Vampire - October 17
Bodies - October 19
Neon - October 19
Big Mouth: S7 - October 20
Doona! - October 20
Elite: S7 - October 20
Surviving Paradise - October 20
BECKHAM, the Sex And The City movies, and The Fall of The House of Usher -- here's a sneak peek at what's coming to Netflix in the US this October! pic.twitter.com/jYc3uEdTFv— Netflix (@netflix) September 27, 2023
(With PTI inputs)