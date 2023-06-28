What Is The ‘Korean Age’ System? Know Everything As South Korea Adopts New Law For Age Counting

The entire population of South Korea has become a year or two younger as a new law that require using only the international method of counting age took effect on Wednesday.

Under the traditional age system that South Korean ditched, the people of the country are deemed to be a year old when they are born, and a year is added every 1 January.

In December last year, South Korea passed laws to scrap the traditional method and fully adopt the international standard.

“We expect legal disputes, complaints and social confusion that have been caused over how to calculate ages will be greatly reduced,” Reuters quoted Minister of Government Legislation Lee Wan-kyu as saying on Monday.