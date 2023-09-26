What Is 'Disease X'? Here's All You Need To Know About The 'Next Pandemic'

According to the information on the World Health Organization's website, "Disease X represents the knowledge that a serious international epidemic could be caused by a pathogen currently unknown to cause human disease."

The global health body has included Disease X in the list of its "priority diseases."

According to WHO, worldwide, the number of potential pathogens is very large, while the resources for disease research and development (R&D) is limited.

To ensure efforts under WHO’s R&D Blueprint are focused and productive, a list of diseases and pathogens are prioritized for R&D in public health emergency contexts.

A WHO tool distinguishes which diseases pose the greatest public health risk due to their epidemic potential and/or whether there is no or insufficient countermeasures.

At present, the priority diseases are:

COVID-19

Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever

Ebola virus disease and Marburg virus disease

Lassa fever

Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)

Nipah and henipaviral diseases

Rift Valley fever

Zika

“Disease X”

WHO says that this is not an exhaustive list nor does it indicate the most likely causes of the next epidemic.