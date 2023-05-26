What Is Chroming? Viral Social Media Trend Of Inhaling Chemicals Kills Teen

Esra Haynes took part in the shocking trend at a sleepover on March 31, 2023. According to A Current Affair report, her parents got a phone call at night that told them to 'come and get their daughter.’

By then, Esra had gone into cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital by paramedics where she was quickly put on life support. Her parents hoped that she would recover but a scan revealed that the teen had suffered irreparable brain damage. Esra passed away eight days later leaving her parents and three siblings heartbroken.