What Are Deepfakes? How To Spot Deepfake Videos, What Does Indian Law Say

Here are some ways on how to spot deepfakes:

Inconsistencies in Blinking and Facial Expressions: Humans typically blink in a certain pattern. In deepfake videos, the blinking and facial expressions have inconsistencies.

Lip Sync Issues: In some deepfakes, the movement of the mouth may not perfectly sync with the spoken words.

Unnatural Skin or Lighting: Another sign of a deepfake can be found in the portrayal of skin, which might appear too smooth or fail to reflect light properly. Make sure that the shadows and reflections are consistent with the environment.

Inconsistent or Warped Backgrounds: Backgrounds in deepfake videos may exhibit distortions, warping, or flickering.

Audiovisual Mismatch: In deepfakes where audio has been manipulated as well, there can be a disconnect between the intonation, rhythm, or quality of the voice and the person supposedly speaking.

Check face and hair: Look for face or hair to see if there are oddities. There might be blending issues where the fake face and the real head don't match.

Abnormal Body Proportions or Movements: If the head and body seem mismatched in terms of size or lighting, or if movements seem unnatural or jerky, this can indicate a deepfake.

Digital Noise and Compression: Deepfakes may either have too much digital noise or an absence of it compared to the rest of the video.