BQPrimeTrendingTwitter Ad Revenue Sharing: Indian Creators React As They Start Receiving Money From X
ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Ad Revenue Sharing: Indian Creators React As They Start Receiving Money From X

Another user named 'Maithun' shared a screenshot which claimed that Rs 3,51,000 has been deposited in his bank account.

08 Aug 2023, 4:11 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/@elonmusk</p></div>
Source: Twitter/@elonmusk

Last month, Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter launched its 'Creator Ads Revenue Sharing' program.

Many Blue subscribers started receiving payments soon after the announcement.

Now, Indian Twitter users have also started receiving the ad revenue from Twitter.

Elated users have shared screenshots of the amount deposited in their bank accounts by X.

Co-founder of Hood app Abhishek Asthana who goes by the name 'Gabbar' on Twitter claimed he received Rs 2,09,282 from X. He has 1.4 million followers on the platform.

Another user named 'Maithun' shared a screenshot which claimed that Rs 3,51,000 has been deposited in his bank account.

Take a look at some of the other accounts who have received ad revenue share from Twitter.

Twitter Ad Revenue Sharing

Some users who were disappointed by their share of revenue along with several others also shared some hilarious memes on the topic. Take a look:

Elon Musk on August 5 had tweeted that to be eligible for ad revenue share, a user must be an X Premium (Blue) subscriber.

"The ad money will otherwise be kept by X if you are not an X Premium (Blue) subscriber. This program is open to everyone," he said.

Meanwhile, a note on Twitter's Ads Revenue Sharing page states that "the volume of people signing up for revenue sharing has exceeded our expectations."

"We previously said that payments would occur the week of July 31st. We need a bit more time to review everything for the next payout and hope to get all eligible accounts paid as soon as possible."

Twitter Ad Revenue Sharing Eligibility

To be considered eligible for creator ads revenue sharing, a user must

  • Be subscribed to Blue or Verified Organizations.

  • Have at least 15M organic impressions on their cumulative posts within the last 3 months.

  • Have at least 500 followers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT