Twitter Ad Revenue Sharing: Indian Creators React As They Start Receiving Money From X

Last month, Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter launched its 'Creator Ads Revenue Sharing' program.

Many Blue subscribers started receiving payments soon after the announcement.

Now, Indian Twitter users have also started receiving the ad revenue from Twitter.

Elated users have shared screenshots of the amount deposited in their bank accounts by X.

Co-founder of Hood app Abhishek Asthana who goes by the name 'Gabbar' on Twitter claimed he received Rs 2,09,282 from X. He has 1.4 million followers on the platform.

Another user named 'Maithun' shared a screenshot which claimed that Rs 3,51,000 has been deposited in his bank account.

Take a look at some of the other accounts who have received ad revenue share from Twitter.