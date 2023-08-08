Twitter Ad Revenue Sharing: Indian Creators React As They Start Receiving Money From X
Another user named 'Maithun' shared a screenshot which claimed that Rs 3,51,000 has been deposited in his bank account.
Last month, Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter launched its 'Creator Ads Revenue Sharing' program.
Many Blue subscribers started receiving payments soon after the announcement.
Now, Indian Twitter users have also started receiving the ad revenue from Twitter.
Elated users have shared screenshots of the amount deposited in their bank accounts by X.
Co-founder of Hood app Abhishek Asthana who goes by the name 'Gabbar' on Twitter claimed he received Rs 2,09,282 from X. He has 1.4 million followers on the platform.
Take a look at some of the other accounts who have received ad revenue share from Twitter.
Twitter Ad Revenue Sharing
Ye toh aapne apne saare followers ke blue tick ke paise wasool liye ð— Nitin Gupta (@asknitingupta) August 8, 2023
Mai toh itne mein hi khush hoon. pic.twitter.com/TWVKbyIfwv
Got my Ads revenue from @X, @elonmusk you beauty. â¤ï¸ð¥ pic.twitter.com/fVO23VTmLR— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 8, 2023
Last week, I got registered with Twitter or shall I say Xâs ads revenue sharing and thought I wouldnât get a penny from them.— Zulfiqar Ahmed ð¤ (@ZulfiqarAhmed69) August 8, 2023
Surprisingly earned just over $100. pic.twitter.com/uYiFTNCIZ0
Some users who were disappointed by their share of revenue along with several others also shared some hilarious memes on the topic. Take a look:
Good tweets will get you followers. Controversial tweets will get you money. pic.twitter.com/KVOuTzMcr8— Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 8, 2023
She- How to generate revenue from twitter ?— Hunà¤à¤°à¤° â (@nickhunterr) August 8, 2023
Me- pic.twitter.com/VCVXsUBed9
ad revenue sharing policy discussion on twitter: pic.twitter.com/xwbCEACB4n— Î±dil (@ixadilx) August 8, 2023
Elon Musk on August 5 had tweeted that to be eligible for ad revenue share, a user must be an X Premium (Blue) subscriber.
"The ad money will otherwise be kept by X if you are not an X Premium (Blue) subscriber. This program is open to everyone," he said.
Meanwhile, a note on Twitter's Ads Revenue Sharing page states that "the volume of people signing up for revenue sharing has exceeded our expectations."
"We previously said that payments would occur the week of July 31st. We need a bit more time to review everything for the next payout and hope to get all eligible accounts paid as soon as possible."
Twitter Ad Revenue Sharing Eligibility
To be considered eligible for creator ads revenue sharing, a user must
Be subscribed to Blue or Verified Organizations.
Have at least 15M organic impressions on their cumulative posts within the last 3 months.
Have at least 500 followers