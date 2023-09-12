'Samudrayaan Mission': Union Minister Shares Pictures Of 'MATSYA 6000' Submersible; Details Here

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday shared pictures and video of 'Matsya 6000' submersible which is a part of the Samudrayaan mission.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Minister of Earth Sciences said that India's first manned Deep Ocean Mission 'Samudrayaan' plans to send 3 humans in 6-km ocean depth in a submersible to study the deep sea resources and biodiversity assessment.

"The project will not disturb the ocean ecosystem. The Deep Ocean Mission supports the 'Blue Economy' vision of PM Narendra Modi and envisages sustainable utilization of ocean resources for economic growth of the country, improve livelihoods and jobs, and preserve ocean ecosystem health," Rijiju said.

"Our Scientists, Researchers and Engineers are fully devoted to make the Deep Ocean Mission very successful in a sustainable manner," he added.

The minister said that the National Institute of Ocean Technology and all the Institutes and Centres under Ministry of Earth Sciences have prepared documents in respective scientific domains to achieve Aatmanirbhar Bharat set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A video in the post shows Rijiju sitting inside the vessel, which is still under construction at National Institute of Ocean Technology at Chennai.