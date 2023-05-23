Ray Stevenson Passes Away: A Look At The 'RRR' Actor's Career

Irish actor Ray Stevenson who was a part of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR passed away on Sunday. He was 58.

The news was confirmed by his publicist to the entertainment website Variety. The cause of death has not been revealed yet.

He was reportedly hospitalised during filming of action movie Cassino om the Italian island Ischia, according to BBC.

RRR Director SS Rajamouli and actor Jr NTR condoled Stevenson's death on Twitter.