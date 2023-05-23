Ray Stevenson Passes Away: A Look At The 'RRR' Actor's Career
Irish actor Ray Stevenson who was a part of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR passed away on Sunday. He was 58.
The news was confirmed by his publicist to the entertainment website Variety. The cause of death has not been revealed yet.
He was reportedly hospitalised during filming of action movie Cassino om the Italian island Ischia, according to BBC.
RRR Director SS Rajamouli and actor Jr NTR condoled Stevenson's death on Twitter.
What shocking news for all of us on the team! ð— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 22, 2023
Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson.
You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT. pic.twitter.com/YRlB6iYLFi
Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy.— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 23, 2023
My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HytFxHLyZD
Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 23, 2023
My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time.
Ray Stevenson's Career
Ray Stevenson's career took off in the 1990s with appearances on various TV shows before he ventured into action-packed roles in Hollywood films in the 2000s.
One of Stevenson's notable breakthroughs occurred in 2004 when he secured a significant film role in Antoine Fuqua's adventure movie 'King Arthur'.
In the film, Stevenson portrayed Dagonet, one of the esteemed Knights of the Round Table. His character bravely sacrifices himself during a battle to aid Arthur (played by Clive Owen) and his group of warriors.
In 2008, Stevenson got a leading role in the Marvel film 'Punisher: War Zone.' He portrayed the eponymous mercenary, also known as Frank Castle. The movie was initially distributed by Lionsgate in North America, but following Disney's acquisition of the Marvel universe rights, the character was reintroduced in the Netflix series 'Daredevil.'
Prior to his death, Stevenson starred in the upcoming action-adventure limited series 'Ahsoka,' which is a spin-off of the Star Wars franchise based on 'The Mandalorian.' He portrayed the character of Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who managed to survive Order 66 by fleeing into the Unknown Regions. Baylan Skoll serves as a mentor to Shin and an ally to Thrawn. This role was intended to be Stevenson's final contribution to the screen.
Ray Stevenson's Personal Life
Ray Stevenson tied the knot with English actress Ruth Gemmell in 1997 in London. They first met on the set of Band of Gold in 1995 and also portrayed a married couple in Peak Practice in 1997. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2005, after eight years of being together.
Stevenson had three sons with Elisabetta Caraccia, an Italian anthropologist.