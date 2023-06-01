Pride Month 2023: Google Introduces Special Animation For LGBTQ+ Pride Month; Here’s How To Use

The month of June is celebrated as Pride Month annually to honour the 1969 Stonewall riots.

Throughout the month, pride parades, picnics, parties, workshops and concerts are organized and attended by thousands of people.

Joining in the celebrations and showing support to LGBTQ+ communities, tech giant Google has introduced an appealing and colourful animation for Pride Month 2023.

If a user searches for something related to LGBTQ+ community on Google, the results will show a celebration with pride flags at the bottom of the screen.

When you click on the flag, a series of celebratory strings flow in from the right along with pride flags at the bottom of your screen and will flow through till the end on the left-hand side.

Users can share this through their social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and even email.