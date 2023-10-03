'OMG 2' OTT Release Date: Akshay Kumar And Pankaj Tripathi Starrer To Release On Netflix On This Date

'OMG 2' OTT Release: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer 'OMG 2' will start streaming on Netflix soon.

Written and directed by Amit Rai, the film features Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Akshay Kumar as a messenger of God.

Produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films, the film touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, 'OMG 2' also stars Yami Gautam and Pavan Malhotra. It is billed as a spiritual sequel of 2012's 'OMG - Oh My God!'. The film was released in theatres on August 11. 'OMG 2' collected over Rs 135 crore net at the domestic box office.

Netflix shared the digital premiere date of the film on X (formerly Twitter).