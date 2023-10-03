'OMG 2' OTT Release Date: Akshay Kumar And Pankaj Tripathi Starrer To Release On Netflix On This Date
The film was released in theatres on August 11. 'OMG 2' collected over Rs 135 crore net at the domestic box office.
'OMG 2' OTT Release: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer 'OMG 2' will start streaming on Netflix soon.
Written and directed by Amit Rai, the film features Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Akshay Kumar as a messenger of God.
Produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films, the film touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education.
Presented by Viacom18 Studios, 'OMG 2' also stars Yami Gautam and Pavan Malhotra. It is billed as a spiritual sequel of 2012's 'OMG - Oh My God!'. The film was released in theatres on August 11. 'OMG 2' collected over Rs 135 crore net at the domestic box office.
Netflix shared the digital premiere date of the film on X (formerly Twitter).
'OMG 2' OTT Release Date Revealed By Netflix
'OMG 2' will start streaming on Netflix from Sunday, October 8 onwards.
"We’ve got great news for you, and OMG can you tell we’re 2 excited? #OMG2 arrives 8 October, on Netflix!" the streamer posted on its Netflix India page.
Weâve got great news for you, and OMG can you tell weâre 2 excited? #OMG2 arrives 8 October, on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/1XLpd1sVej— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 3, 2023
October 2023 New OTT Releases: Here's What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video And Disney+ Hotstar
Ahead of its theatrical release, actor Pankaj Tripathi had said that 'OMG 2' is an entertaining film with an important social message. The film was given an 'A' certificate by the censor board after a few modifications.
Crediting writer-director Amit Rai and creative producer Chandraprakash Dwivedi for their thorough research, the actor said the film has been made with a lot of hard work and honesty.
Amit Rai had also said that the movie will be available on OTT without any changes.
"We have decided that we will show the original film (on streaming), a film that the censor never wanted people to see, but... The public has seen the film and given their verdict. If the censor board doesn't understand it, what do we say?" Rai told PTI in an interview.
(With PTI inputs)