New Movies And OTT Shows Released On August 25 To Watch This Weekend

This Ayushmann Khurrana starter movie has opened up to positive reviews from public as well as the critics.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie:

"Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father's debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam dons as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors."

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana as Karam, Ananya Panday as Pari, Annu Kapoor as Jagjeet Singh, Paresh Rawal as Abu Saleem, Vijay Raaz as Sona Bhai, Rajpal Yadav as Shoukiya, Asrani Saab as Yusuf Ali Salim Khan, Manoj Joshi as Jaipal Srivastav, Abhishek Banerjee as Shahrukh, Seema Pahwa as Jumani, Manjot Singh as Smiley Dhillon, Ranjan Raj as Tiger Pandey

Release Date: August 25