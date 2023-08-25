BQPrimeTrendingNew Movies And OTT Shows Released On August 25 To Watch This Weekend
New Movies And OTT Shows Released On August 25 To Watch This Weekend

From Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 to Raj B Shetty's Toby, here's what you can watch.

25 Aug 2023, 2:44 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image source: X/@ayushmannk</p></div>
Image source: X/@ayushmannk

In the last week of August 2023, a bunch of new movies and web series have released in cinemas and OTT platforms. Let's take a look:

1. Dream Girl 2

This Ayushmann Khurrana starter movie has opened up to positive reviews from public as well as the critics.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie:

"Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father's debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam dons as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors."

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana as Karam, Ananya Panday as Pari, Annu Kapoor as Jagjeet Singh, Paresh Rawal as Abu Saleem, Vijay Raaz as Sona Bhai, Rajpal Yadav as Shoukiya, Asrani Saab as Yusuf Ali Salim Khan, Manoj Joshi as Jaipal Srivastav, Abhishek Banerjee as Shahrukh, Seema Pahwa as Jumani, Manjot Singh as Smiley Dhillon, Ranjan Raj as Tiger Pandey

Release Date: August 25

2. Toby

Toby, an estranged man deemed to be beast vows to break free from the evil world and transform himself for Jenny.

Cast: Raj B Shetty, Chaithra J Achar, Samyuktha Horanadu, Gopalkrishna Deshpande and Raj Deepak Shetty

Release Date: August 25

video

3. Akelli

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Tsahi Halevi, Amir Boutrous & Nishant Dahiya

Release Date: August 25

video

Read the review of this Nushrratt Bharuccha starter here

New Movies And OTT Shows To Watch This Weekend

Here's the list of other shows and movies you can watch this weekend:

1. Bajao

2. Killer Book Club

3. RDX: Robert Dony Xavier

4. Gaandeevadhari Arjuna

5. Kings Of Kotna (Released on August 24)

6. Aakhri Sach

'OMG 2' Box Office Collection

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG2 which released during Independence Day has displayed "strong legs" in week 2 at the box office.

According to movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie collected Rs 2.80 crore on Thursday taking its overall domestic box collection to Rs 126.42 crore.

"A substantial chunk of its biz has come from multiplexes of major centres… A creditable total, considering it faced the onslaught of a Typhoon called Gadar2…," he said in a post on X.

'Gadar 2' Box Office Collection

On the other hand, Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' continues to break records at the box office. The movie has collected close to Rs 420 at the domestic box office.

