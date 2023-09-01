National Nutrition Week: Date, Significance, History
NNW is an annual event that promotes awareness of healthy eating and proper nutrition.
National Nutrition week (NNW) is an annual nutrition event of great importance and is observed in the country from 1st to 7th September every year since 1982.. The government implements programs to promote awareness about healthy eating and proper nutrition for maintaining a healthy lifestyle during this week.
History Of National Nutrition Week
In 1973 the American Diabetes Association (ADA) launched the first National Nutrition Week campaign. The event was pushed into the public with radio service announcements, TV countdowns, news releases and even a presidential proclamation. All the commercials and reminders featured the theme “Invest in Yourself—Buy Nutrition.”
In 1982, the central Indian government launched the celebration of National Nutrition Week.
Significance Of National Nutrition Week
National Nutrition Week teaches people about healthy and nutritious food. The event is organized by the Government of India's Ministry of Women and Child Development.
The main objective is to highlight the importance of a healthy diet and its impact on the body. A balanced diet with essential nutrients is necessary for proper development and functioning.
The Indian government has implemented programs to promote good nutrition, wholesome food, and a healthy lifestyle.
National Nutrition Week - India's Contribution
Taking into consideration the ever-growing global population and the promise of millets as a nutritious and affordable option, the United Nations General Assembly at its 75th session in March 2021 accepted India’s proposal and announced this year, 2023, as the International Year of Millets 2023.
Millets encompass a diverse group of cereals including pearl, proso, foxtail, barnyard, little, kodo, browntop, finger and Guinea millets, as well as fonio, sorghum (or great millet) and teff. They are an important source of nourishment for millions of people in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. They are deeply rooted in Indigenous Peoples’ culture and traditions and help guarantee food security in areas where they are culturally relevant.
Tips to improve nutrition
Good food and nutrition are the foundation of a child’s health and brings lots of benefits which can last for a lifetime. Teaching your child about healthy food eating from a young age will help them to have a positive mindset with food even when they grow up.
UNICEF has outlined these six ways to raise your child as a healthy eater
Promote positive habits
Maintain a healthy relationship with food
Let go of “clean your plate!”
Make portion control a priority
Start the day with a healthy breakfast
Make activity fun